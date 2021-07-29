Yum Brands beats Q2 sales forecasts on new stores, traffic

The company that owns KFC and Taco Bell posted better-than-expected sales in the second quarter thanks to stronger customer demand and a record new store building spree.



Yum Brands built 603 net new stores during the quarter, including 522 KFC outlets in 62 countries.



As a result of the strong quarter, the company raised its outlook for new store growth from 4% to between 4% and 5% in 2021 and 2022. CEO David Gibbs said the pace of store openings reflected the health of the company's brands coming out of the pandemic.



“When our unit economics are good, it’s an attractive proposition for our franchisees to build,” Gibbs said in a conference call with investors Thursday. Worldwide, 98% of Yum's restaurants are owned by franchisees.



Revenue for the Louisville, Kentucky, company rose 34% in the April-June period to $1.6 billion. That was ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $1.48 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.



Gibbs also noted a sharp increase in digital sales, including online orders for pickup and delivery. Digital orders grew 35% year-over-year to $5 billion, and are on track to hit $20 billion this year, he said.



Digital orders save on labor costs and ensure more seamless service, Gibbs said, and customers ordering online also tend to order more.



“Digital is one of those things that have no downside,” he said.



To facilitate that growth, Yum purchased Dragontail, an Autralian tech company, in May. Dragontail’s platform helps manage kitchen orders and dispatch delivery drivers. Yum now offers delivery from more than 70% of its stores globally.



Yum’s scale __ with more than 50,000 restaurants worldwide __ is helping blunt the impact of higher commodity prices, Gibbs said. But he said U.S. franchisees have made “moderate” price increases to account for...