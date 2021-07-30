Startup Zūm wins major school district's $150M transportation contract
Published
As San Francisco students gear up for their first day of school this fall after a year of distance learning, many will have a new option for getting to and from their classrooms. That’s because of a $150 million contract awarded to Redwood City-based transportation Zūm to handle all of San Francisco Unified School District’s transportation needs, including the school bus system. The startup takes over the contract from First Student, one of the largest student transportation companies in the…Full Article