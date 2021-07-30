In her own words: Face Foundrie’s Michele Henry turns to e-commerce

As we struggle to return to normal, women reflect on what the pandemic has meant to their families, colleagues, customers and communities. Face Foundrie founder Michele Henry discovered her own resilience during Covid. Like the rest of the world, I was shell-shocked when the pandemic hit, and we were forced to abruptly change every aspect of our life. Businesses had to learn to pivot, and pivot hard! My business is a perfect example, after being mandated to close we went from a service business…