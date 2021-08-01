See $2.1 million home with heated outdoor saltwater pool near Menomonee Falls: Open House

A nearly 7,000-square-foot home that has an outdoor heated saltwater pool is on the market for $2.1 million. Located at W204 N9901 Lannon Road in Colgate, the property is just west of Interstate 41, not far from Menomonee Falls and Germantown. Built in 2001, the home has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as a four-and-a-half-car garage that has heated floors. The two-story living room has large windows overlooking the backyard, which has an expansive raised deck and a fenced-in,…