U.S. mortgage rates nudge up

U.S. mortgage rates slightly increased this week after four consecutive weeks of decreases, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 2.80% for the week ending July 27 — up from 2.78% last week. More than three months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.99%. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “As the economy works to get back to its pre-pandemic…