Estate planning strategies to help heirs enjoy more of their inheritance as exemption amounts may shrink
Published
For many people, estate planning can feel overwhelming. As estate and gift tax laws change, high-net worth individuals often need to regularly update their estate plans to ensure the strategies they have developed in the past are still appropriate and will continue to be in the future. Because of this, estate plan checkups should happen with regular frequency. With a new presidential administration in place, these reviews should happen sooner rather than later in 2021 because of some new changes…Full Article