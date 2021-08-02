UK-based banking giant HSBC has seen its first-half profit more than double buoyed by an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain - its two biggest markets.Full Article
HSBC sees first-half profits more than double as economies rebound
HSBC first-half profits more than double as economies rebound from pandemic
HSBC's first-half profits have more than doubled, buoyed by an economic rebound in Hong Kong and Britain - its two biggest markets.
