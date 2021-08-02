Goldman Sachs to raise salary of junior staff amid surge in dealmaking

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) is to raise the salary of its junior bankers amid a surge in deal making. Second-year analysts will receive a base of US$125,000, rising to US$150,000 for first-year associates, Business Insider reported. It is not clear whether other employees of the group’s investment bank arm will receive a pay raise. Other banks have upgraded the salaries of junior staff this summer to compensate them for the extra work done in a particularly busy season. Citi, Morgan Stanley, UBS and Deutsche Bank are all paying their first-year analysts US$100,000 per year. Goldman Sachs is infamous for pressuring employees to work insanely long hours, with reports of junior members of the staff suffering burnout after putting in 100-hour working weeks. According to an internal survey conducted in February, first-year analysts are working more than 95 hours per week and sleeping five hours per night.

