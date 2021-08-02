Elon Musk's Starlink satellite service close to agreeing total UK coverage

UK broadband services providers are going to face more competition later this year as Elon Musk’s Starlink 'space internet' business nears completion on plans to provide a nationwide service. Starlink is close to getting a license to build a ground station on the Isle of Man, the Telegraph reported, adding to bases in Cornwall and Buckinghamshire. With these ground stations linked to its growing 'constellation' of small low-Earth-orbit satellites, Starlink would be able to provide coverage across the country, based on its application to the Manx communications regulator. Starlink, which is a division of Musk's SpaceX rocket company but with plans to float in the not-too-distant future, currently only provides a restricted 'beta' service live in 11 countries, where it has built up more than half a million customers. Chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell said once its current 1,800 satellites reach their operational orbit, Starlink will have “continuous global coverage” and this should be around September, which will allow it to gain local regulatory permissions and take on more customers. New UK space laws Last week, the Department for Transport announced new UK space laws to provide a regulatory framework for the space industry. The changes mean that space flights and satellite launches can now take place in the UK, with the first launch from UK soil expected to take place next year. Investment of £31.5mln has been set aside to help set up vertical launch services from Scotland and a separate £7.35mln for Spaceport Cornwall to support a horizontal launch by Virgin Orbit, Richard Branson's launch services for small satellites. Transport secretary Grant Shapps said the new rules will unlock "a potential £4bn of market opportunities over the next decade".