Five Things for Monday, including what's up in downtown Vancouver

Good morning and happy Monday. Here are Five Things for a new month. Things are happening in Vancouver. The $1.5 billion Waterfront is shaping up, and we checked in recently with what has opened at the 20-block development and what is ahead. Covid-19 is coming back strong in Oregon as the delta variant hits the unvaccinated. The Oregon Health Authority started reporting 1,000-plus new daily cases last week, and on Friday it projected "continued exponential increase" of the virus in August.…