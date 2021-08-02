NHS Covid app tweaked to reduce number of people self-isolating
Published
Contacts of infected people over two days before a positive result will be ‘pinged’ instead of the current fiveFull Article
Published
Contacts of infected people over two days before a positive result will be ‘pinged’ instead of the current fiveFull Article
Head of NHS Test and Trace Dr Jenny Harries has said the logic of the app is being altered so that fewer people will need to..
Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the changes "ensure we are striking the right balance" between reducing disruption and protecting..