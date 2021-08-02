With $32.5M investment, Dallas crypto mining firm plans to enter hosting business
China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining earlier this year is creating new opportunities for a recently launched local company. With a $32.5 million private stock sale led by Beijing-based crypto mining hardware and solutions company Bitmain, Dallas’ Applied Blockchain, a mining firm, is getting into the cryptocurrency hosting space with plans to develop new facilities to accommodate the move. “We had investigated whether we could do this, we found sites… and then we designed these,”…Full Article