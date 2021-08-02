First Raising Cane's location planned for West Nashville

Nashville is about to get lost in the sauce. The Louisiana cult favorite Raising Cane’s is coming to the Lion’s Head Village shopping center in West Nashville, according to design plans submitted to Metro. It would be the first local location for the joint, which is known for its signature dressing, fried chicken and buttered toast. The news follows the Tennessean’s report that the fast food restaurant planned to open a Music City location in 2022, although the precise site was not known…