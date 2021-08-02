Bath & Body Works, Victoria's Secret begin life apart

L Brands Inc. is no more. The Columbus-based retailer as of Monday is now two separate standalone brands and companies: Bath & Body Works Inc. and Victoria’s Secret & Co. Bath & Body Works, formerly L Brands, now trades under BBWI, while Victoria’s Secret is under VSCO. Shareholders received one share of Victoria’s Secret for every three shares of L Brands they held. Name changes aren’t new to the company, which has adapted its moniker many times over the years as the makeup of its business…