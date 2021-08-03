Treasury's Yellen urges Congress to raise US debt limit
WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday called on Congress to take steps to address the federal government's borrowing limit which was hit on Sunday.Full Article
The Treasury secretary’s comments come as Democrats decide not to resolve issue in partisan spending bill, setting up battle
In a congressional hearing about the 2022 budget, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen warned of “catastrophic economic..