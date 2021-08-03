Lithium Australia to add value to spent batteries as green tech subsidiary files for patent protection

Lithium Australia NL (ASX:LIT, OTC:LMMFF, FRA:3MW) hopes to gain a "leading edge" in battery recycling, as its green tech subsidiary seeks a patent to protect its alkaline battery recycling process.



Its subsidiary and recycling division, Envirostream, which has used spent alkaline batteries as a fertiliser micronutrient, filed a patent with IP Australia describing the processes for the separation of electrode materials from alkaline batteries.*Dead batteries giving life*



Lithium Australia managing director Adrian Griffin said the filing is an important step in the company's plan to ensure an ethical supply of energy metals to the battery industry by creating a circular battery economy that enhances both sustainability and resource security.



"The ability to add value to spent alkaline batteries is a further demonstration of Envirostream's leading edge in the field of battery recycling," he said.



"A timely technical advance, it coincides with the introduction of the national battery stewardship scheme, designed to divert end-of-life batteries from landfill, and will enhance the value of the spent alkaline batteries available for recycling."



The national battery stewardship scheme, due to be launched in January next year, is an initiative led by Australia's battery industry to provide free recycling to consumers across Australia.



It has the backing of leading battery producers such as Duracell and Energizer, as well as major retailers Coles and Woolworths, who will fund recycling and provide collection services for end-of-life batteries.