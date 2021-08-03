PepsiCo To Sell Controlling Stake In Tropicana, Other Select Juice Brands To PAI Partners

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) has reached an agreement with private equity firm PAI Partners to sell Tropicana, Naked and other select juice brands across North America. The agreement also includes an irrevocable option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe. The combined pre-tax cash proceeds will be approximately $3.3 billion. PepsiCo plans to use the proceeds primarily to strengthen balance sheet and to make organic investments in the business.