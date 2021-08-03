Esports Entertainment announces upcoming launch of Fiksukasino.com, a 'pay-and-play' online casino brand targeting the Finnish gaming market

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Fiksukasino.com, a 'pay-and-play' online casino brand targeting the Finnish gaming market. The company said its Lucky Dino business has already experienced great success in Finland and is once again at the forefront of understanding player appetite in the region. 'Pay and play' is a rapidly growing concept in the online gaming industry that allows a player to bypass onerous registration processes, enabling safe and reliable play without delay. The smooth registration experience puts Fiksukasino in pole position when it comes to traffic sources and scaling customer acquisition, the company said. READ: Esports Entertainment provides update on rollout of ggCircuit's crypto mining application for LAN centers "We are very excited for Lucky Dino to be launching this new brand. Bypassing the registration flow creates a much smoother and seamless experience for the player, offering instant deposit and withdrawals," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group in a statement. "This latest launch is a testament to the Lucky Dino team's market awareness and product innovation and strengthens the foundations in a key market for the company." The Finnish gaming industry grew an estimated 9% in 2020 reaching nearly US$3 billion. Esports Entertainment Group is a full-stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Its mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. The group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, it has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. Contact the author at jon.hopkins@proactiveinvestors.com