NA Proactive news snapshot: Zoglo’s Incredible Food, CytoDyn, Mawson Gold, KULR Technology, Altaley Mining ...

Zoglo’s Incredible Food Corp has announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent (LOI) to acquire a 50.5% interest in Monday Swiss UK Ltd, a European-based developer and manufacturer of innovative plant-based food alternatives. The company said the proposed acquisition would give it the capacity to expand globally and is expected to increase the company’s annual sales by up to C$6 million, which would result in Zoglo's annual revenue increasing by up to 200%. “The proposed acquisition of Monday Swiss represents the beginning of Zoglo's commitment to sustainable global expansion and leading plant-based food innovation,” Zoglo’s CEO Anthony Morello said in a statement. CytoDyn Inc has announced that Brazil’s regulatory authority Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) has approved its previously submitted clinical trial protocol for its flagship drug candidate leronlimab to start patient enrollment in the CD17 trial for severe coronavirus (COVID-19) patients. The Vancouver, Washington-based late-stage biotechnology company said the academic research organization (ARO) Albert Einstein Israelite Hospital (AEIH), in Brazil will conduct the trial. The trial is intended to provide ANVISA with the requisite data to consider advancing the availability of leronlimab to Brazilians infected with COVID-19, said the company. The Phase 3 trial will be conducted in up to 35 clinical sites with 612 patients who are hospitalized and in need of oxygenation support. Mawson Gold Limited unveiled new drill results from a program at the South Palokas prospect on the company’s Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland. Highlights from the seven holes reported included 30.8 metres (m) at 3.9 grams per ton (g/t) gold and 1,403 parts per million (ppm) cobalt for 5.1 g/t gold equivalent, including 1m at 10.7 g/t gold equivalent and 7m at 9.9 g/t gold equivalent. The hole – PAL0303 – is the deepest drill hole at South Palokas and extended high-grade mineralization at the prospect down plunge by 290m. KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) posted preliminary second-quarter results that saw its revenue jump over 200% year-over-year on the back of new orders for products and engineering services from military and aerospace customers. For the period ended June 30, 2021, the San Diego-based company, which is a leading developer of next-generation thermal management technologies, reported revenue of $620,000, compared to $201,128 in the second quarter of 2020. Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, is pegged at $1,030,000, compared with $278,628 for the same period a year earlier. Altaley Mining Corporation has kicked off a new metallurgical testing program at its Campo Morado mine. The company said that the program is designed to look at the possibility of boosting recoveries of both base and precious metals from the Mexican mine. Maelgwyn Mineral Services Ltd out of Cardiff will conduct the testing, using its patented Imhoflot pneumatic flotation technology for concentrate flotation and Leachox process for forced oxidation and leach recovery of precious metals, Altaley said in a statement. Clean Air Metals Inc has remobilized one drill and crew to the Beaver Lake Zone area of the Current Lake deposit. In a statement, the company said the crew will complete about 2,700 meters of confirmatory infill drilling in support of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. Clean Air Metals also announced that it has entered into a market-making agreement to retain the services of Generation IACP Inc. under the direction of principal consultant Ari Scheer. Evergold Corp said the current phase of drilling on its Golden Lion property in British Columbia’s Toodoggone region, has successfully wrapped up ahead of schedule, and the junior miner is now ramping-up to drill its Snoball project, which lies in the heart of British Columbia’ famed Golden Triangle. The Vancouver-based company reported that a total of 1,813 metres (m) was drilled in nine holes at Golden Lion, all of them focused on the large, shallow, GL1 Main gold-silver zone. “A key objective of the drilling was to test for a potential strengthening of the epithermal system below the shallow drilling carried out by the company in 2020, and by Newmont of Canada Ltd in 1984,” said the company. Nextech AR Solutions Corp. announced that Ryerson University, a globally recognized leader in higher education with over 46,000 students, has ordered an additional 35 augmented reality labs for its biology, chemistry, and biochemistry departments. The company said that once the additional labs are complete, which is expected this year, the university’s Faculty of Science will have one of the largest known AR-immersive learning programs in the world. Nextech also said the new labs are in addition to the 50 labs developed for the 2020/2021 school year. And additional AR labs produced through the RALE AR Lab Builder Program, a Government of Ontario Initiative, in partnership with Ryerson University and the company, will be available province-wide to other institutes of higher education in 2022. TPCO Holding Corp. - The Parent Company - has acquired an operating retail dispensary in Ceres, California, from the owners of Jayden's Journey. In a statement, the company said the dispensary increases its distribution reach to a new 1.7 million people and improves its state-wide coverage to about 65% of California's population with a service area that extends from Antioch to Merced. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed and remain subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval. Pure Gold Mining Inc. has announced that commercial production has been achieved at the PureGold Mine, effective August 1, 2021. Following a successful commissioning period, the PureGold mine, milling facilities, and other critical systems are now all operating in line with or rapidly approaching design capacity of 800 tonnes of ore per day on a sustainable basis, the company said. Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. has announced the upcoming launch of Fiksukasino.com, a 'pay-and-play' online casino brand targeting the Finnish gaming market. The company said its Lucky Dino business has already experienced great success in Finland and is once again at the forefront of understanding player appetite in the region. 'Pay and play' is a rapidly growing concept in the online gaming industry that allows a player to bypass onerous registration processes, enabling safe and reliable play without delay. The smooth registration experience puts Fiksukasino in pole position when it comes to traffic sources and scaling customer acquisition, the company said. Vox Royalty Corp. said it is "thrilled" by news from investee company Thor Explorations Ltd. on July 30, 2021, that it had completed the first gold pour from its Segilola Gold Mine in Nigeria. In a statement, Simon Cooper, executive vice president of Corporate Development commented: "We are thrilled to share this major milestone from Segilola with Vox shareholders. Based on production guidance from Thor, we expect that this royalty has the potential to generate revenue almost five times Vox's initial investment of C$900,000 within a span of three years. This achievement further strengthens Vox's previously announced revised 2021 revenue guidance increase of +100% to C$4,000,000-C$5,000,000. Vox congratulates the Thor team on this monumental milestone at Segilola. We look forward to sharing more updates with Vox investors on the Segilola asset as it moves toward commercial production.” HempFusion Wellness Inc said it has completed its previously-announced acquisition of APCNA Holdings LLC, also known as Apothecanna. Apothecanna had revenue of more than $3.8 million in 2020, which now triples HempFusion’s historical proforma revenue to about $12 million, with significant expansion planned for 2021 and beyond. “With the recent Sagely Naturals acquisition and now closing of the Apothecanna acquisition, HempFusion is in its strongest position to date. Not only have we significantly increased our distribution footprint and product offerings, based on a 2020 proforma revenue basis of all entities combined, the acquisitions bring our historical revenue to nearly US$12 million,” HempFusion Wellness CEO Jason Mitchell said in a statement. Mountain Valley MD Holdings Inc. has announced the appointment of Dr Azhar Rana as the company’s chief medical officer (CMO). The company noted that Dr Rana brings to it nearly two decades of life sciences experience in clinical development, pre and post-launch medical affairs, regulatory and commercial strategy, including 10 years of pharmaceutical leadership at Bristol Myers-Squibb, Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca. Biocept Inc. said it has appointed David Karlander as senior vice president of Commercial Operations. With more than 25 years of industry experience, Karlander will lead all aspects of commercialization, including sales, marketing and reimbursement, and will report to Biocept president and CEO Michael Nall. “Dave’s breadth of experience across diagnostic technologies and commercial functions makes him an excellent fit for Biocept,” said Nall in a statement. Kodiak Copper Corp. has announced the appointment of Nancy Curry to the position of head of Corporate Development. The company noted that Curry is a senior corporate communications and development professional with over 25 years of experience. She has focused her career on promoting shareholder value opportunities generated by exploration companies to the investment community. Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. has announced that it will be participating in the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference scheduled for August 10-12, 2021. Now in its 40th year, the Canaccord Genuity Growth Conference has become one of the industry's premier investment conferences for companies and investors focused on growth. For more information, investors can contact Nadine Miller at nmiller@cgf.com. Versus Systems Inc. has announced a panel speaking engagement for the company's founder and CEO Matthew Pierce at the Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show. Bowl Season is the collective coalition of the 44 bowl games played in the traditional college football postseason. Pierce will be speaking on Fan Engagement in the Post-Pandemic Era, a panel covering technology in credentialing, ticketing, safety and security, post-pandemic solutions, pre-bowl events and new ways to impact fans, both in-person and virtually by engaging fans as consumers. The panel will be moderated by Ben Sutton, Founder & Chairman of Teall Sports & Entertainment “We love college sports. College football is one of the greatest fan experiences that there is, and Versus is here to make that experience more interactive, more personal, and more fun. Versus is proud to bring fan engagement to college football fans with our partners at the Military Bowl and the Peach Bowl and we look forward to working with many others as well,” said Pierce. “It’s an honor to be invited to speak at our first Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show.” The 2021 Bowl Season Annual Meeting & Trade Show for industry professionals is being held August 2-4, 2021, at the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch in Scottsdale, Arizona. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has announced that Charles Theuer, its president and chief executive officer, will present a corporate overview at the BTIG Virtual Biotechnology Conference on August 10, 2021, at 12.00pm Eastern Time. To access a live webcast of the presentation, investors can visit the “Events and Presentations” page within the “Investors” section of the TRACON Pharmaceuticals website at www.traconpharma.com. Orgenesis Inc. has announced that it plans to host a conference call at 8.30am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 5, 2021, to discuss the company’s corporate progress and other developments. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-407-9500 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 862-298-0850. A webcast of the call can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2585/42425 or on the company’s Investor Events section of the website here. A webcast replay will be available on the company’s Investor Events section of the website (https://ir.orgenesis.com/events#/) through Friday, August 5, 2022. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, August 19, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for US callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42425. Real Luck Group Ltd. has said it will host its annual general and special meeting of shareholders on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 9.00am (local time) in Calgary, Alberta). The meeting will allow registered shareholders to listen to the proceedings and registered shareholders can submit votes through the web-based platform. Registered shareholders may attend the meeting by logging into the virtual portal hosted by TSX Trust Company at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1157; Meeting ID: 1157; Password: luck2021. OTC Markets Group Inc., the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that Microbix Biosystems Inc., a Canadian life sciences company that creates, manufactures, and markets diagnostics-related products that are innovative, proprietary, and branded, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among US investors. Jim Currie, CFO of Microbix, commented: "Management recognizes the importance of Microbix being quoted on credible trading platforms which provide good liquidity and order fulfillment. We believe Microbix upgrading to OTCQX will help address those needs. Additionally, we're aware that few US investors are even aware of Microbix or our importance to the diagnostics industry – something we're working to change." OTC Markets Group Inc., the operator of financial markets for 11,000 US and global securities, has announced that Osino Resources Corp., a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing its Twin Hills discovery in Namibia, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX Best Market and has today upgraded from the OTCQB Venture Market. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among US investors.