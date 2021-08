Elaine Thompson-Herah has confirmed her supremacy as the fastest woman on earth by completing a sprint double at the Tokyo Olympics. The Jamaican sprinter, who had already won the 100m gold, roared past Gabrielle Thomas (USA) and Christine Mbomba (Namibia) to win 200m final in 21.53 seconds, clocking the second-fastest time in history. By repeating her sprint double performance of Rio 2016, the 2