PG&E says equipment may be tied to fire, touts improvements

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric said its equipment may have been involved in starting a small wildfire that merged with a massive blaze now threatening homes in the Northern California mountains, a revelation that came Tuesday as the nation's largest utility briefed state regulators on plans to use intentional power shutoffs to try to prevent more fires.



The U.S. Forest Service was examining a tree found on PG&E power lines where the Fly Fire began July 22, according to the utility's report to the California Public Utilities Commission. The smaller blaze later joined with the much larger Dixie Fire, which PG&E also said may have started when a tree fell on one of its power lines. It's burning near the town of Paradise, which largely was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire that became the nation's deadliest in a century and was blamed on PG&E equipment.



Regulators and officials with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said Tuesday that the San Francisco-based utility has improved its handling of blackouts since October 2019, when it was widely criticized for botching several intentional outages, including one that left nearly 2 million people in Northern California without power for days.



But commission President Marybel Batjer emphasized Tuesday that turning off power must be a last resort. If and when the utility calls for an outage, she said, company officials must ensure it's short and customers are prepared to withstand it.



“This is just the minimum of what must be done," she said.



The discussion comes as California is mired in a damaging wildfire season exacerbated by a historic drought gripping the U.S. West, with climate change making the region hotter and drier and blazes bigger and more destructive. Much of Northern...