How employers can handle workers who don't want to return due to Covid-19 Delta variant

After more than a year of mostly working from home, it's no secret many employees don't want to return to the office. But there’s another factor experts say is making some employees hesitant to return: the increase in Covid-19 cases fueled by the Delta variant. Employment attorneys and return-to-work consultants say Covid-19 fears — even among the vaccinated — have been a source of friction between employees and employers for months. The Delta variant has only increased those concerns,…