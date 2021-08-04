Wolverine Worldwide buys Sweaty Betty for $410 million

Footwear company Wolverine World Wide Inc. has jumped into the women’s activewear category with the acquisition of British activewear and lifestyle brand Sweaty Betty in all-cash transaction valued at approximately $410 million, just a couple of months after now-competitor Lululemon announced its plans to launch its first shoe line later this year. Sweaty Betty is known for integrating the latest sportswear technology into fashionable designs, including its bestselling “bum sculpting” leggings,…