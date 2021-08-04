Simone Biles' unexpected showing in Olympics doesn't deter sponsors

Throughout commercials airing during the Summer Olympics, Simone Biles was seen posing with Oreos, vaulting for Visa, and warming up while touting United Airlines. Biles, one of the most decorated Olympians, was cast as the face of these pandemic-delayed contests. But instead, she opted out of most of the competition, only deciding this week to compete in the balance beam. Forbes estimates that Biles makes $5 million in endorsements, including a brand of apparel with her signature GOAT logo on…