DeSantis, Fried offer different takes on red tide

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried made appearances Tuesday along the Gulf Coast, offering competing views about an ongoing toxic red tide outbreak. Fried, the state agriculture commissioner, reiterated a call for DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to help combat the outbreak that has caused at least 600 tons of dead fish to wash up along Tampa Bay shores. DeSantis, saying he’s “happy about the progress” of the state’s red tide mitigation efforts…