Phillips 66, Virtu Financial fall; Paycom, Live Nation rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:



AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $1.84 to $125.55.



The prescription drug distributor's fiscal third-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.



Live Nation Entertainment Inc., up $1.16 to $79.49.



The ticket seller and concert promoter's second-quarter loss was milder than analysts expected.



Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Co., up $7.75 to $107.51.



The drug developer's second-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.



Paycom Software Inc., up $42.82 to $442.86.



The maker of human-resources and payroll software raised its profit forecast for the year.



New York Times Co., up $3.31 to $46.52.



The newspaper publisher reported strong second-quarter financial results.



Virtu Financial Inc., down $1.35 to $24.46.



The high-speed trading company's second-quarter profit and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.



Phillips 66, down $4.43 to $71.64.



Oil prices fell and weighed down energy company stocks.



DaVita Inc., up $10.63 to $133.78.



The kidney dialysis provider handily beat Wall Street's second-quarter profit forecasts.