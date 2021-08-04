Chicken restaurant by Milwaukee Bucks planned in Mequon

The first brick-and-mortar restaurant for a brand the Milwaukee Bucks introduced last year will open in Mequon. In July 2020, the Bucks introduced a delivery and pick-up concept called Cream City Cluckery, which sells chicken tenders and house-made sauces. Fiserv Forum senior executive chef Kenneth Hardiman designed the menu. In addition to chicken tenders, customers also can order macaroni and cheese, tater tots, honey butter biscuits and butter cake. On Wednesday, the Bucks announced the organization…