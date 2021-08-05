Will McConnell lift roadblock of Biden for infrastructure?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell had vowed to be “100% focused” on stopping President Joe Biden’s agenda. But when it comes to the bipartisan infrastructure plan, McConnell is sounding like a go.



McConnell has been acting and voting like a lawmaker ready to set aside — for a few days, anyway — his reputation as a roadblock for one of the Democratic president's chief legislative priorities, a roughly $1 trillion public works bill.



Last week, the Kentucky senator allowed debate to proceed on the measure, which would boost spending on just about every facet of the country’s transportation systems as well as water and broadband. This week, he said nice things about the legislation, opening the door to potentially giving his support for final passage.



“There’s an excellent chance it will be a success story for the country,” McConnell told reporters Tuesday.



His efforts are raising a big question on Capitol Hill: Just what is the self-described “grim reaper” thinking?



Some colleagues say McConnell simply likes the bill and that his state would benefit from the federal investments. Others say McConnell thinks the bill could help some of the Republicans in contested elections next year if they pass it and send government aid to their states.



Still others say McConnell is also thinking about a much bigger picture, such as showing Americans that Republicans are more than the party of opposition to Biden's agenda and tamping down calls to eliminate the Senate's 60-vote filibuster rule, which some say is preventing Congress from approving major legislation.



“He’s a very pragmatic person. I think he knows that everybody sort of wins if it’s true, hard infrastructure,” said Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.



“This is a good demonstration that he can preserve the...