Warren Buffett’s 4 rules for success

I love to study creative and successful people. And who better than Warren Buffet, the Omaha multi-billionaire and chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. He recently listed the four common-sense principles that contributed to his mega success, and here’s my take on his formula for prosperity. Unfortunately, they are not commonly practiced. Number one is to choose your friends wisely. I have friends whom I’ve known since I was a little boy, friends from college, friends who started out as business…