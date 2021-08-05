Hedge fund Odey lines up bets against ‘meme stock’ favourite AMC
Published
Asset manager says surge in retail buying has generated ‘major distortions’ in cinema chain’s share priceFull Article
Published
Asset manager says surge in retail buying has generated ‘major distortions’ in cinema chain’s share priceFull Article
AMC's momentum has slowed as the stock has fallen below $30. And as its price slumps, short bets against AMC have begun to grow.
Shares in ‘memestock’ favourite AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) Inc were on the rise on Thursday morning in New York..