First Mining Gold restarts activity at Springpole following closure due to wildfires in Ontario

First Mining Gold Corp has remobilized its staff and crew for limited work at the company's Springpole project near Red River, Ontario. Activity was suspended at the property in early July when a forest fire in northern Ontario began burning close to the project area. According to the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNRF), the fire in the area is now classified as "Under Control". READ: First Mining Gold pens mineral exploration agreement with First Nation community for the Cameron gold project First Mining reports that there were no injuries, property loss or damage as a result of the fire, and thanked the MNRF firefighters and the company's team for their efforts to keep the fire at bay. As noted in the statement: "Since July 21, 2021, the MNRF has had an Emergency Area Order in place covering a large region of northwest Ontario, which restricts or prohibits certain mineral exploration activities deemed to be a fire risk and which has limited First Mining's ability to continue drill programs and other work outside of the Springpole camp." The gold explorer expects to resume its full workload once the emergency order is lifted. A team of staff and consultants have been deployed to Springpole over the past week and are continuing limited work related to environmental data collection, geological logging and sampling work. Operating in compliance with the MNRF order some maintenance work on drills and equipment is also being conducted on site. The company anticipates more guidance from the MNRF in the coming weeks regarding the restart of fieldwork, however, there will likely be some delays to the current work programs.