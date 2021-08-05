Madison's Rentable raises $22.5 million, gearing up to double its 90-person team

Rentable, the Madison apartment rental technology company formerly known as Abodo, has raised $22.5 million and plans to double its 90-person team by the end of 2022, according to the company. The Series B round was led by Susquehanna Growth Equity LLC, a fund with locations in Pennslyvania and Israel. With its latest round, Rentable has raised $34.4 million to date and saw a "significant increase in valuation," the company said. Founded in 2013, Rentable achieved profitability in 2020 after its…