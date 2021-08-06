Firm with access to tens of thousands of workers at homes sees surge after investment

Kim Houlne’s company was way ahead of the home-based office trend. Now, the CEO with access to tens of thousands of workers is seeing more growth, bolstered by a fresh investment. Working Solutions is getting more traction with clients as it helps companies find help with areas that can include back-office support and customer care. Persistent changes in the economy are helping drive interest beyond the earlier days of the pandemic. “We have established some great relationships,” Houlne said.…