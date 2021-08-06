In New York City, impending vaccination rules prompt concern

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Musto can't bring himself to ask his regulars at his Staten Island restaurant, Cargo Cafe, to prove they've been vaccinated against the coronavirus.



So if New York City presses on with its plans to require eateries, bars, gyms and many other public gathering places to require patrons to show proof of vaccination before coming indoors, he will again shutter his dining room and move operations outside.



“I just don't see myself doing that, asking for proof,” Musto said. Barely half of his neighborhood’s residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to city statistics. Some remain defiant about getting vaccinated, even amid a new surge in infections in the city.



“But now do I have to turn my customers away? Do I have to turn business away?” Musto asked.



Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Tuesday that later this month the city will begin requiring anyone dining indoors at a restaurant, working out a gym or grabbing cocktails at a bar to show proof they’ve been inoculated. Workers at such establishments would also have to prove that they’ve had at least one shot of an approved vaccine.



The move is being closely watched by other U.S. communities — perhaps as a model but also as a possible example of governmental overreach.



For months, the country has been forced into a reckoning over whether — and how — to curtail public life, including how and where people gather, whether they should be required to wear masks and how far to push them into getting vaccinated.



“Anything less than vaccination isn’t going to get us where we need to go,” the mayor, a Democrat, said earlier in the week.



“It’s pretty straightforward,” de Blasio said. “You check their vaccination status. If they have it,...