SC restrains Future Retail from going ahead with RIL merger

The Supreme Court on Friday said Singapore’s Emergency Arbitrator (EA) award, restraining Future Retail from going ahead with its merger deal with Reliance Retail, falls within the ambit of Arbitration and Concilliation Act. The verdict comes as a big win for e-commerce giant Amazon in the battle for the large Indian market. The US-based company had filed pleas against the merger of Future Retail Ltd (FRL) with Reliance Retail.