Chimeric Therapeutics appoints Dr Yi Lin to cellular immunotherapy scientific advisory board

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM), a clinical-stage cell therapy company, has appointed Dr Yi Lin as the inaugural member of its newly established Cellular Immunotherapy Scientific Advisory Board (CI-SAB). The company has initiated the new cellular immunotherapy scientific advisory board to gain expert guidance on the development of its growing pipeline. Chimeric Therapeutics is presently in phase one clinical trial for its CHM 1101 asset, a novel CAR-T therapy for the treatment of patients with Glioblastoma. “Developing best in class cellular immunotherapies” Chimeric COO Jennifer Chow said: “To deepen our commitment to conducting leading-edge scientific research and developing best in class cellular immunotherapies we have initiated a Cellular Immunotherapy Scientific Advisory Board (CI-SAB). “We are thrilled to have Dr Lin as the inaugural member of this board as her expertise in the development of cellular therapies will provide us with invaluable input as we advance the development of our pipeline,” "Internationally recognised leader and pioneer" Dr Lin is presently the chair of the cellular therapeutics cross-disciplinary group at Mayo Clinic Cancer Center, an associate professor of medicine, and a consultant in the division of hematology and the division of experimental pathology at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, USA She is described as an internationally recognised leader and pioneer in the development of cellular immunotherapies, having participated in many of the first in human CAR T cell therapy trials and multiple phase 2 cellular immunotherapy clinical trials. Dr Lin is a key committee member of Society for Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC), the International Working Group on Myeloma (IMWG), the Centre for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) and the International Workshop on CAR T (iwCART). In addition, Dr Lin is also the author of over a hundred publications, including many pivotal cell therapy consensus statements and practice guidelines. A growing pipeline of cellular immunotherapies With a growing pipeline of cellular immunotherapies, Chimeric has initiated CI-SAB to ensure Chimeric’s development is informed by the latest scientific research as well as expert practical and clinical perspectives. The CI-SAB will be made up of world-class experts who have been directly involved in the successful development of multiple cellular immunotherapies. Additionally, the new CI-SAB will work in parallel with the existing Glioblastoma Scientific Advisory Board (G-SAB) chaired by Christine Brown.