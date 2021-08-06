EXPLAINER: The impact of Joe Biden's new fuel economy rules

DETROIT (AP) — President Joe Biden wants to erase Donald Trump's rollback of automobile pollution and fuel economy standards.



He proposed new rules Thursday and unveiled a nonbinding deal with most automakers to have electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen-electric vehicles make up half of their U.S. sales by 2030.



The moves are part of Biden's plan to fight climate change by persuading people to swap their gas-powered vehicles for those that run on electricity.



___



WHAT WILL THE NEW STANDARDS DO?



They basically return pollution and gas mileage requirements close to those adopted when Barack Obama was president. The Obama standards required the fleet of new vehicles to average 5% in carbon dioxide emissions cuts every model year through 2025. Trump rolled that back to 1.5% per year and added another year to the rules. Biden's plan requires 10% emissions reductions in 2023 and 5% every year after that through 2026. Trump's standards ended with the fleet averaging about 29 mpg in real-world driving. The Biden rule should be close to the Obama mileage requirement, about 37 mpg. Consumer Reports calculates that the new standards will deliver only 75% of the emissions cuts from the original Obama standards because of delays caused by Trump and loopholes.



___



WILL THEY HELP WITH CLIMATE CHANGE?



They should, although environmental groups say they don't move fast enough to tackle an acute problem that has warmed oceans and spawned more powerful storms, wildfires and floods. They also complain that the standards don't make up for increased emissions during the Trump years, and bemoan credits that will let automakers offset gas-guzzling vehicles. Some say there should be a plan to phase out gasoline passenger vehicles entirely by 2030. The EPA says over the years its proposal...