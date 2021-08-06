Google founder gets New Zealand residency, raising questions

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Google co-founder Larry Page has gained New Zealand residency, officials confirmed Friday, stoking debate over whether extremely wealthy people can essentially buy access to the South Pacific country.



Immigration New Zealand said Page first applied for residency in November under a special visa open to people with at least 10 million New Zealand dollars ($7 million) to invest.



“As he was offshore at the time, his application was not able to be processed because of COVID-19 restrictions,” the agency said in a statement. “Once Mr. Page entered New Zealand, his application was able to be processed and it was approved on 4 February 2021.”



Gaining New Zealand residency would not necessarily affect Page's residency status in the U.S. or any other nations.



New Zealand lawmakers confirmed that Page and his son first arrived in New Zealand in January after the family filed an urgent application for the son to be evacuated from Fiji due to a medical emergency.



“The day after the application was received, a New Zealand air ambulance staffed by a New Zealand ICU nurse-escort medevaced the child and an adult family member from Fiji to New Zealand," Health Minister Andrew Little told lawmakers in Parliament.



Little was responding to questions about how Page had managed to enter the country at a time when New Zealand had shut its borders to non-residents in an attempt to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



Little told lawmakers the family had abided by applicable virus protocols when they arrived.



Page's residency application was approved about three weeks later.



Immigration New Zealand noted that while Page had become a resident, he didn't have permanent residency status and remained subject to certain restrictions.



Still, the agency on its website...