Behavioral health firm opens Huntersville office as it eyes more expansion

MindPath Care Centers has opened its second Charlotte-area location. That almost 4,000-square-foot location is at 9930 Kincey Ave. in Huntersville. It opened on July 26. The office will serve residents north of Charlotte, including the Lake Norman and Mountain Island areas. Jeff Williams, chief strategy officer at MindPath, said the Huntersville office will have about 10 psychiatry and psychotherapy providers. It will offer a mix of in-office and virtual care. The office could support 15 or more…