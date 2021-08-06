Chick-fil-A launching delivery-only concept with new Atlanta ghost kitchen

Chick-fil-A is moving forward with plans for a "ghost kitchen" that will be home to a new delivery-only restaurant. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A Inc. will launch the ghost kitchen at 2115 Faulkner Rd. The facility will span 10,000 square feet and include eight commercial kitchens, according to a building permit application filed with the City of Atlanta. The buildout is estimated to cost $600,000, per the filing. The ghost kitchen will be the Atlanta headquarters for a new Chick-fil-A concept called…