Levi's is latest to enter the competitive activewear category with purchase of Beyond Yoga

Levi Strauss & Co. is the latest company looking to profit from the pandemic popularity of athleisure clothing with its purchase of athletic apparel brand Beyond Yoga. The company said the purchase will provide Levi’s an entry to the activewear category, and that Beyond Yoga's products will complement its growing women’s business. Following completion of the transaction, Beyond Yoga will operate as a standalone division within Levi’s, and its co-founder Michelle Wahler will continue to be…