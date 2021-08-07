New Sunrun CEO Mary Powell resigns from HEI board position

Mary Powell, the new CEO of residential rooftop solar installer Sunrun Inc., has resigned from her position on Hawaiian Electric Industries' board of directors, HEI confirmed Friday. Powell, who formerly ran Vermont-based utility Green Mountain Power, was announced as Sunrun's top executive on Thursday. Her resignations from the HEI board and that of subsidiary American Savings Bank were effective the same day. Powell was nominated to the HEI board in 2019. She served as an independent director…