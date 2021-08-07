Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Anand Mahindra promises to gift XUV700 to gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Zee News

Published

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Saturday promised to gift the javelin Neeraj Chopra thrower the company's upcoming SUV XUV700.

Full Article