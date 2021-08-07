IndiGo offers unlimited free tickets for Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra for one year

Announcing the offer for the Olympic gold medallist, Ronojoy Dutta, Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “Neeraj we were all overjoyed to hear about your remarkable achievement. You have made the country proud, and I know all IndiGo employees would be truly honoured to welcome you onboard one of our flights. With all humility, we would like to offer you free flights on IndiGo for a year.”