Fire devours Greek island's forests; residents urged to flee

PEFKI, Greece (AP) — Pillars of billowing smoke and ash turned the sky orange and blocked out the sun above Greece's second-largest island Sunday as a days-old wildfire devoured pristine forests and encroached on villages, triggering more evacuation alerts.



The fire on Evia, an island of forested mountains and canyons laced with small coves of crystalline water, began Aug. 3 and cut across the popular summer destination from coast to coast as it burned out of control. Scores of homes and businesses have been destroyed and thousands of residents and tourists have fled, many escaping the flames via flotillas that even operated in the dark of night.



The blaze now is the most severe of dozens that broke out in Greece in the wake of the country's most protracted heat wave in three decades, which sent temperatures soaring to 45 degrees Celsius (113 F) for days and created bone-dry conditions.



“It’s already too late, the area has been destroyed,” Giannis Kontzias, mayor of the northern Evia municipality of Istiaia, lamented on Greece’s Open TV. Residents of nearby villages had been urged to head to Istiatia, a town of 7,000 that firefighters battled to save overnight.



Acrid, choking smoke hung in the orange-grey air, turning the day into an apocalyptic twilight as people headed towards the pebble beach at the seaside village of Pefki, on Evia's northern tip, dragging suitcases, clutching pets and helping elderly relatives.



The coast guard said three patrol boats, four navy vessels, one ferry, two tourist boats and numerous fishing and private boats were on standby at Pefki to evacuate residents if necessary.



Around 350 people already boarded the ferry, the coast guard said, as the fire cut off many road-based escape routes. Another 23 people were picked up by the coast...