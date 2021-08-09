Supreme Court refuses to entertain pleas of Amazon, Flipkart against CCI probe
The Karnataka High Court had on July 23 junked the plea of Amazon-Flipkart against the CCI probe for alleged violations of the competition law.Full Article
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart on Monday said they are in compliance with all the rules, and will extend full cooperation to..
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea filed by e-commerce majors Amazon and Flipkart that sought to stall an antitrust..