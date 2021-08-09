Dalrada says subsidiary in JV partnership to form Pala Diagnostics to address ongoing demand for coronavirus testing

Dalrada Corporation says subsidiary Dalrada Health has entered into a joint venture partnership with Vivera Pharmaceutical Inc. to form Pala Diagnostics LLC to address the ongoing demand for coronavirus (COVID-19) testing. Dalrada said the expanded national capabilities of Pala Diagnostics include full on-site testing services for high-volume settings, rapid results within 24 hours for PCR testing, and a range of life science testing, including SARS-CoV-2. Initially, Mission Viejo, California-based Pala Diagnostics will offer point-of-care, Emergency Use Authorization-approved, rapid antigen testing, and lab-based PCR testing for COVID-19. READ: Dalrada adds new board members Bijan R Kian, Jose Arrieta and Kyle McCollum For the joint venture, Dalrada said its subsidiary identified regulatory, quality assurance, and compliance requirements and certifications needed to address high-volume operations. Dalrada Health streamlined efficiencies by implementing the policies, procedures, and processes, then placed industry expert personnel to accelerate the establishment of Pala Diagnostics. “Routine COVID-19 testing is an ongoing requirement for some industries including universities, businesses, airlines, and public venues. As people return to school, work, traveling, and gathering, Pala Diagnostics’ mobile concierge and certified laboratory services play a vital role,” said Dalrada CEO Brian Bonar in a statement. Dalrada said Vivera brings to the JV its current operations, including its extensive network of health care providers and end customers across multiple industries. Vivera is vertically integrated with technology and distribution for its pharmaceutical, medical device, advanced diagnostics, and medical technologies products. It has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of therapeutic compounds. Paul Edalat, chairman and CEO of Vivera added: “This joint venture between Dalrada Health and Vivera expands operational capabilities for Pala Diagnostics. Vivera has, since the beginning of the pandemic, sought to bring the best of COVID-19 testing to patients and providers. As schools and businesses begin to reopen on a full-time basis, we look forward to providing testing services to ensure safer communities.” Contact the author: patrick@proactiveinvestors.com Follow him on Twitter @PatrickMGraham