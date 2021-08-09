Disney seeks arbitration in 'Black Widow' lawsuit filed by Scarlett Johansson

A Walt Disney Co. lawyer said “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson’s lawsuit against the company is “manifestly wrong in every respect” and said the company will seek arbitration in the case. Disney also disclosed that Johansson had already earned $20 million from the movie, a move that her agent Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of Creative Artists Agency, called “an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of,” The…