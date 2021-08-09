Tesla tipped to reach US$850 as Jefferies upgrades to ‘buy’

Tesla Inc stock started on the week on the front foot boosted by Jefferies which pitched a new ‘buy’ rating with a US$850 price target, pointing to some 22% upside for the electric vehicle maker. The broker’s recommendation was lifted from ‘neutral’ as its analyst team believe Tesla can beat rival legacy carmakers which are moving towards the electric market. Jefferies says legacy brands such as Ford’s Mustang, which has now has an electric version, are be compelling but the analysts highlight that Tesla doesn’t have to deal with ‘legacy issues’ that the traditional car makers must transition through. Tesla is meanwhile tipped to boost its margins as a result of ‘better allocated capital’, Jefferies said.