Fashion startup Adla plans to launch its services at several local universities in the fall

A Charlotte-based fashion startup geared toward college-age women is preparing to launch at four local campuses this fall. Adla was founded in March 2020 by Holly Leslie to give college women an online shopping experience curated to their own individual styles with less hassle than a typical online purchase. The platform uses machine learning and data to curate the clothing put into customers' bags. That allows boutique brands and retailers to get the right style clothing in front of the ideal…